Assam: Kokrajhar district administration observes ‘Deshbhakti Divas’

Our Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar district administration, in collaboration with the District Information and Public Relations Officer, observed the death anniversary of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan as ‘Deshbhakti Divas’ at Kokrajhar Science College auditorium on Sunday.

The programme featured Associate Professor at Bodoland University, Dr. Ratul Deka, as the keynote speaker. In his address, Dr. Deka highlighted the life and activities of Tarun Ram Phukan, emphasizing that his uncompromising stance and courage significantly impacted the non-cooperation movement in Assam. He described Phukan as a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and bravery, noting that his writings and speeches played a crucial role in mobilizing the Assamese populace, fostering unity and nationalism, and underscoring the importance of self-reliance in the struggle for India’s independence.

In his introductory address, Jahangir Hussain, Programme Officer of SSA, Kokrajhar, remarked on Phukan’s vital role in the non-cooperation movement. He noted that Phukan tirelessly worked to unite people from diverse backgrounds and foster awareness about the movement, inspiring the Assamese populace to join the struggle for independence.

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, R.O. and CHD of I&PRD, BTC, highlighted Tarun Ram Phukan’s love for the country and stated that his spirit of patriotism still inspires new generations. He further informed that, as per the decision of the Assam Cabinet led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the death anniversary of Tarun Ram Phukan has been observed statewide as ‘Deshbhakti Divas’ since 2021.

The programme culminated with Subhram Aditya Bora, ADC of Kokrajhar, and other esteemed guests awarding prizes to the 12 winners of the district-level essay competition held for school and college students. The programme was attended by several eminent citizens, educationists, and students from Kokrajhar, celebrating the enduring legacy of Tarun Ram Phukan and reinforcing the spirit of patriotism among the youth.

