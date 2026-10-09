Assam: Kokrajhar district hosts Poshan Mela to Promote Healthy Eating and Nutrition

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KOKRAJHAR: A project-level Poshan Mela and Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan were organised under the Kokrajhar ICDS Project at the meeting hall of the Basic Training Centre, Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

The programme was attended by distinguished guests, including Sewli Mahilary, MLA of Kokrajhar (ST) LAC; Rupam Ch Ray, MLA of Baokhungri LAC; Pankaj Chakrabarty, District Commissioner of Kokrajhar; Pami Brahma, Secretary, BTC; and others.

During the programme, a Healthy and Nutritious Cooking (HNC) demonstration was conducted based on the prescribed Anganwadi Centre (AWC) menu from Monday to Saturday. Traditional recipes using locally available vegetables and fruits were also demonstrated to promote healthy and nutritious eating habits.

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