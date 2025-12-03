Bongaigaon University holds HIV-AIDS awareness programme on World AIDS Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: On the occasion of World AIDS Day, an HIV-AIDS awareness programme was organized on December 1 at the hostel premises of Bongaigaon University. The event was held under the presidentship of Dr Rupnath Owary, Director of Student Welfare.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Tarani Deka, HIV-AIDS specialist Bappi Nath, Associate Professor Bijay Boro, Assistant Professor Dr Ripunjay Bezbaruah, and Dr Imdadul Hoque attended the programme.

The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony. In his address, Prof Deka stressed the importance of academic awareness to prevent HIV-AIDS. Resource person Bappi Nath sensitized students on HIV transmission and highlighted key preventive measures.

The programme aimed to promote awareness and encourage responsible practices among students

