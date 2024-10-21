Assam: Kokrajhar Gears up for Bhasha Gaurav Week from November 3 to 9

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A preparatory meeting was convened at the conference hall of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, on Saturday in view of the upcoming Bhasha Gaurav Week scheduled from November 3 to November 9.

Chaired by DC,Kokrajhar, Masanda M. Pertin, the meeting was attended by ADCs Kabita Deka and Jituraj Gogoi, Gossaigaon SDO(C) Mridul Shivhare, Parbatjhora SDO(C) Devajyoti Gogoi, Circle Officers, the Director of Education BTC, BDOs, and other key stakeholders. Representatives of various political parties were also present. The DC instructed them to ensure meticulous planning and execution of the event within Kokrajhar district.

The meeting emphasized the importance of celebrating Bhasha Gaurav Week as an opportunity to honour Assamese, the lingua franca of Assam, alongside other indigenous languages of the state. The week-long event will be featuring discussions, seminars, workshops, and other activities in Assamese as well as other regional languages, aimed at fostering cultural unity and linguistic pride.

All civil society organizations, educational institutions (Universities, Colleges, and Schools), state government offices, Asom Sahitya Sabha and its branches, other Sahitya Sabhas, libraries, and socio-cultural organizations are expected to actively participate. The event will also encourage the public to share their thoughts and ideas across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.

The session underscored the collective effort required to make Bhasha Gaurav Week a memorable and inclusive celebration for all.

