Assam: Buruli MAC Election Scheduled for November 30

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The election to the 26-Buruli (ST) Constituency of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) in Assam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2026.

As per the Notice of Election issued by the Returning Officer, Ananda Kumar Das, the schedule of the election is as follows: Last date for filing nomination papers: November 10 (Tuesday); Date of scrutiny of nomination papers: November 12 (Thursday) at 11:00 am; Last date for withdrawal of candidature: November 16 (Monday) before 3:00 pm; and Date of poll (if the election is contested): November 30 (Monday), between 7:30 am and 4:00 pm.

The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny at the DC’s Office, Sonitpur, on November 12, 2026, at 11:00 am.

Also Read: Assam: Illegal Liquor Trade Allegedly Spreads Across Chaygaon