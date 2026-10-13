Assam: Kokrajhar Youth Festival 2026 Begins with Vibrant Rally and Cultural Events

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The four-day Youth Festival, 2026, organised by the Kokrajhar District Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) from October 12 to 15 at Banargaon playground and Khagrabari playground, got underway to a vibrant start on Monday with a mass rally and the participation of youths in various sports, cultural, and literary events.

The festival was formally inaugurated by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, who addressed the gathering at Banargaon playground in the presence of BTC Executive Members Derhasath Basumatary, Prakash Basumatary, and Karmeswar Ray, MLA Rupam Ch Roy, Youth BPF President Rinjoy Boro, and other senior leaders of the BPF’s Central and District Committees.

The day’s programme began with a mass rally from Khagrabari playground to Banargaon playground, reflecting the enthusiasm of the participating youths and marking the beginning of the four-day festival.

Speaking to the media, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said that, as announced during the election process, the BPF-led BTC Government had been working towards the overall development of youths in the BTC region, with particular emphasis on creating opportunities for them in sports, education, and culture.

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