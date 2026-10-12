BPF Launches Musical Anthem for Youth Festival 2026 in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The theme song for the upcoming Youth Festival, 2026, being organized by the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), was centrally launched today by BTC Executive Members Prakash Basumatary and Karmeswar Ray, along with BTC MCLA Jubiraj Basumatary, at the preparedness review meeting held at Banargaon playground in Kokrajhar. The theme song has been written, tuned and arranged by renowned music composer and singer Shatrajit Narzary. The song is sung by Gracy Brahma, Daiji Das, Shatrajit Narzary and Janak Boro, bringing together their voices for the festival. In a significant step towards maintaining a common musical identity for the festival, the theme song will be used at all Youth Festivals to be organized by the different district committees of the BPF.

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