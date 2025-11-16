Assam: Korean writer Seok Young Chang attends AXX's Friendship programme

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Inter-State Foreign Friendship Sub-Committee of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), Satadal Xahitya Xabha Branch of DHSK College, DHSK College Students Union and organization 'SEIL' organized a beautiful function Cultural and Educational exchange programs at DHSK College (Autonomous) Campus.

The event was attended by renowned South Korean writer, literary figure, poet, translator, famous film critic, award-winning South Korean writer Seok Young Chang, Senior journalist, writer, poet, film critic Manoj Barpujari, Dr. Sashikanta Saikia, Convener, Inter-State Foreign Friendship Sub-Committee of Assam Sahitya Sabha and Principal, DHSKCollege(Autonomous ) AssamTourism Development Corporation Chairman Rituparno Baruah, prominent social worker Indra Gogoi, Tengakhat College Principal Jatin Gogoi, former Professor Anjali Baruah, Professor Dr. Nirmali Pegu, Urmila Ramchiari, Professor Dr. Jyoti Prasad Phukan and Aditya Dahal.

The event was also attended by representatives of nine states from different parts of the country. The South Korean writer and delegates from various parts of the country were welcomed from the main gate with the colourful culture of Assam, Gayan-Bayan, Bihu and Missing dances.

The Korean writer thanked the organizers for the cultural exchange, saying it was a unique experience of his life and a savings of memories.

A total of nine delegates including two women members from West Maharashtra, Kankan, Chhattisgarh, Kashi, North Bihar, Braj, Telangana, South Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh expressed their views at the meeting. The delegates expressed their thanks and gratitude to the college as well as other organizers for such programmes.

