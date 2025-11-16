Assam: Poetry book by Manoj Barpujari translated to Korean released at Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Office of the International Affairs, Dibrugarh University (DU) in collaboration with the Inter-State Foreign Maitribandhan Sub-Committee, Axam Xahitya Xabha and Panchajainya, organized a book launched in the programme on November 14, at Dibrugarh University.

The book, Riparian Silence, poetry by Manoj Borpujari, was translated by Seok Yong Chang, a prominent South Korean writer, film critic, columnist, poet, translator and chairman of the Committee of Korean Arts Critics. The book was jointly launched by Prof. Surajit Borkotokey, Director, The office of the International Affairs, Dibrugarh University, Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Convener, Inter-State Foreign Maitribandhan Sub-Committee of Axam Xahitya Xabha and Principal of D.H.S.K. College (Autonomous), Former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. K.K. Deka and Retired Professor, Dr. Gopal Hazarika.

The meeting was attended by renowned Journalist, film critic, prominent poet and writer Manoj Barpujari, who explained how the Korean writer came forward to translate his book of poems into Korean. The meeting was attended by Seok, the translator and a former professor of cultural criticism at Seokyung University and Dongguk University in South Korea, author of the widely acclaimed 'Movie Story Reading with Heart'.

The prestigious Younghwa Critic Award, Seok, who later became a popular figure in the world after receiving the PAF Critic Award, Best Artist for Film Criticism Award, Korea Culture and Art Award, 1st Le Monde Korea Critic Award and Dance Critic Award, also praised the creativity of Assamese writers.

