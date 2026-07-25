Assam: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur organises Farmers’ Awareness Workshop

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A daylong farmers’ awareness workshop on Agri-Photovoltaics (AgriPV) was organised by the Agricultural Skill Council of India (ASCI) in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sonitpur. The programme began with a felicitation ceremony followed by the welcome address delivered by Dr Angana Sarmah, Senior Scientist and Head (In Charge), KVK Sonitpur. The technical sessions were conducted by Dr Amrit Boruah, General Manager and Regional Head, ASCI, and Ashutosh Patil, Deputy Manager, ASCI. Agri-Photovoltaics (AgriPV) is an innovative system that enables agricultural production and solar power generation on the same piece of land by installing solar panels above or alongside crops. More than 50 farmers participated in the programme.

Also Read: Training programme on soil organic carbon detection held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sonitpur