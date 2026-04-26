Training programme on soil organic carbon detection held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A daylong training programme on soil organic carbon detection using soil testing kits and their distribution was organized in Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur, on April 25. The training programme was organized by IIT, Guwahati, in collaboration with ICAR-ATARI, Guwahati. One awareness campaign on balanced use of fertilizer was also conducted, along with the distribution of soil organic carbon detection kits among the participating farmers.

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