Assam: Krishnendu Paul reviews development and disaster preparedness in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Haflong: A comprehensive review meeting was held today at the CEM’s Conference Hall, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), under the chairmanship of Krishnendu Paul, Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Barak Valley Development, Hill Areas, and Guardian Minister of Dima Hasao.

The meeting undertook an extensive review of the functioning, performance, and progress of various line departments under the administrative control of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council. Discussions focused on expediting developmental activities, improving service delivery, and ensuring the effective implementation of government welfare schemes for the benefit of the people.

A major focus of the meeting was disaster preparedness and management. The meeting included in-depth discussions on improving emergency response systems, better teamwork between departments, and creating plans to effectively deal with problems caused by severe weather and natural disasters.

The meeting reaffirmed the administration’s collective commitment towards efficient governance, sustainable development, and building a resilient Dima Hasao capable of responding effectively to emergencies while ensuring the continued welfare and progress of its citizens.

Among those present were MLA Smt Rupali Langthasa; Executive Members (EMs) and Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs) of DHAC; T.T. Daulagupu, IAS, Secretary, Hill Areas Department; District Commissioner of Dima Hasao, Smt Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS; Superintendent of Police, Ripunjoy Kakati, APS; Chief Engineer (Water), PHE Assam; Chief Engineer (Sanitation), PHE Assam; Additional Chief Engineer (HQ), PHE Assam; Principal Secretaries and Joint Secretaries of DHAC; and officials from various line departments.

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