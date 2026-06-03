MLA Krishnendu Paul Warns of Major Eviction Drive to Combat Waterlogging in Sribhumi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid public criticism following recent episodes of unprecedented waterlogging in the Sribhumi town area, MLA Krishnendu Paul warned that a major eviction drive against encroachments would be launched to tackle the problem.

Addressing a citizens’ meet convened by the BJP-led Sribhumi Municipal Board, MLA Paul, who was a minister in the previous State Government, clearly underlined that massive encroachment in the town area had resulted in unprecedented waterlogging.

In the meeting, a zero-tolerance approach was adopted towards encroachment and illegal activities.

A separate review meeting, attended by MLA Paul, focused on the National Highway roads from Sribhumi town to Ulukandi. He later informed the media that the meeting discussed the recently sanctioned One-Time Improvement Project amounting to Rs 43.50 crore for NH roads from Sribhumi to Ulukandi via Sribhumi town.

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