Assam: KSDC at Rowta defers rail blockade after centre's assurance

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The proposed rail blockade programme announced by the Kamatapur Separate State Demand Council (KSDC) at Rowta in Udalguri district was temporarily deferred on Monday following assurances from the Central Government.

The protest, scheduled to begin from 6:00 am on Monday was part of a broader movement demanding tribal status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and the formation of a separate Kamatapur state. Although the programme had been formally declared, protesters did not proceed with the rail blockade till the time of reporting.

In anticipation of the agitation, the Udalguri district administration had put in place elaborate security arrangements across the entire Rowta area to prevent any untoward incident. Prior to the proposed blockade, nearly 500 supporters had assembled at the Laxmi Temple premises of Rowta tea garden, indicating significant public mobilization.

However, the situation took a turn after the Central Government urged the protesters to suspend the agitation, assuring that the issues raised would be discussed in New Delhi within the next seven days. In view of this assurance, the KSDC decided to temporarily put the rail blockade programme on hold.

