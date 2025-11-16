Assam: KSDC threatens to escalate protest ahead of 2026 elections in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Kamatapur State Demand Council (KSDC), in a press conference held in Bongaigaon, has announced plans to intensify its agitation against the government if key demands are not met before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The council, in coordination with the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) and the Koch Rajbongshi Sangram Samiti, warned of severe protest measures including rail and national highway blockades.

Nitya Adhikary, Central Publicity Secretary of KSDC, declared that the government must initiate peace talks with KLO Chief Jiban Singha and fulfill long-pending demands such as the creation of a separate Kamatapur state, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community, and inclusion of the Koch-Rajbongshi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Failure to meet these demands, Adhikary cautioned, would force the organizations to launch a mass movement employing disruptive actions to press for their rights.

