Massive Kamatapur Protest in Rowta demands tribal recognition and separate state

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A massive protest rally organized by the Kamatapur State Demand Council (KSDC) shook the town of Rowta on Friday as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets demanding Janjatikaran (tribal recognition), constitutional status for the Kamatapuri (Rajbongshi) language, and the creation of a separate Kamatapur state.

More than five thousand protesters participated in the rally, which began from the heart of Rauta town and proceeded through major routes before culminating near the local development office. Protesters carried placards and shouted slogans asserting their identity and political rights.

KSDC leaders in their fiery addresses warned that if the government continued to delay granting Scheduled Tribe status, the agitation would intensify across Assam. “If we are not quickly granted Janjatikaran, Assam will be set on fire,” warned one of the senior leaders addressing the gathering. The protesters reiterated their long-standing demand for recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as a Scheduled Tribe, inclusion of the Kamatapuri (Rajbongshi) language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and formation of a separate Kamatapur state to ensure the socio-political rights of the community. Following the rally, KSDC representatives submitted a memorandum to the President and the Prime Minister of India through the Rowta Block Development Office, appealing for urgent intervention in the matter. The Kamatapur movement, which has a long history of seeking recognition and regional autonomy, has gained fresh momentum in recent months with a series of similar protests held across lower Assam districts including Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Goalpara.

Friday’s demonstration in Rowta marked one of the largest mobilizations in recent years, signalling renewed determination among the Rajbongshi community.

Also Read: Tezpur University Students Stage Protest Over VC’s Absence, Alleged Irregularities and Mismanagement

Also Watch: