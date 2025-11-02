Assam: Kuki Chavang Kut celebrated in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: With great pomp and gaiety, the 17th Upper Assam Chavang Kut was celebrated in a befitting manner at the Sahitya Sabha Hall, Dibrugarh, amidst much enthusiasm and cultural splendour.

The festival, observed under the theme “Stronger Together: Honouring Our Past, Building Our Future,” drew a large gathering of members of the Kuki community and well-wishers from across Upper Assam.

The Chief Guest of the occasion was Pu Kaikhohao Doungel, Superintendent, Central Goods & Service Tax and Customs, while Dr. Bharati Dutta, retired Associate Professor of DHSK College, an eminent academician and author, graced the celebration as the Guest of Honour.

The function was presided over by Dr. Lamkholal Doungel, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, DHSK College, and Adviser of the apex Kuki body in Assam, Kuki Inpi Assam. Pu Letkhokam Vaiphei served as the Kut Pa (Host) of the day’s celebration.

The programme commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and other dignitaries, followed by the formal inauguration of the event by the Kut Pa, who extended warm Chavang Kut greetings to the gathering.

In his welcome address, Pu Sangboi Doungel and Pa Jampu Guite, Chairman and Secretary of the Kut Celebration Committee, greeted the attendees and called upon everyone to celebrate the day in the true spirit of Kut—through rejoicing, dancing, and cherishing unity.

The celebration featured a vibrant line-up of traditional dances, folk songs,and modern performances, which enthralled the audience throughout the day. The event was ably compered by Pa Jankhogin Haokip, Pa Mangboi Lupheng, Nungah Jefani Changsan, and Gl. Minlal Chongloi, who kept the programme lively and well-coordinated. In his address, Chief Guest Pu Kaikhohao Doungel fondly recalled how Chavang Kut was celebrated in earlier days among the Chin-Kuki-Mizo communities and emphasized the importance of preserving one’s cultural identity while embracing modernity and global changes.

The Guest of Honour, Dr. Bharati Dutta, expressed her delight at witnessing such a colourful and culturally rich celebration, lauding the unity, vibrancy, and warmth reflected in the event.

Delivering his presidential address, Dr. Lamkholal Doungel stated that “tradition and culture are not merely in the dress we wear, but in the spirit we nurture and impart to the younger generation.”

The Chavang Kut celebration, marking the harvest festival of the Kukis, concluded on a joyous note with community feasting, traditional dances, and a renewed spirit of togetherness and gratitude.

