Assam: 36th Chavang Kut celebrated with traditional fervour and grandeur at Haflong

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: The people, belonging to the Kuki community celebrated the ‘Chavang Kut’ (Autumn Festival) with traditional fervour and grandeur on Friday in all most all the villages inhabited by the Kuki people in Dima Hasao district.

Here at Haflong also, under the aegis of Songpijang village committee, the 36th Chavang Kut was celebrated with day-long programme at Songpijang Play ground. The day’s programme started with offering prayers by Rev T S Changsan and welcome speech by chief host “ Kut Pa”.

Ngulminlal Lienthang Deputy Chairman of N C Hills Autonomous Council graced the occasion as the chief guest on behalf of Chief Executive Member while Flamming Rupsi Shylla MAC graced the celebrations as the guest of honour. Henjangam Haolai was the chief host or ‘Kut Pa’and secretary, Songpijang village committee.

The spectacular performances of traditional dances by several groups from Songpijang Haflong were the central attraction of festival. As many as nine troupes from Songpijang performed their traditional dances involving children.

The Chavang Kut is the major festival of the Chin-Kuki community all over the world. This festival is celebrated specially in Manipur, Assam, Tripura, Chin state in Myanmar, Delhi and in Shillong etc.

This festival is celebrated after most of the harvest is over. The villagers show their gratitude to the Lord, who permits them strength and long life and all the good things to them, they sing and dance praising the Lord. In this festival, folk songs are sung with traditional dances.

With the urbanization, they now use to organize not only the traditional items but also the fashion show competition like Mr. and Miss Kut. Apart from this, they also organize traditional games and sports. Though the advent of modernization has caste impacts on traditional customs in some urban areas, but in villages, these traditional things are still in practice with some modification.

Ngulminlal Lienthang Deputy Chairman of N C Hills Autonomous Council unfurled the Kut’s flag and was followed by the felicitation of the chief guests, guests of honour and media persons with Kuki traditional muffler.

Chief guest Lienthang and guest of honour Rupsi speaking on the occasion appreciated the organizers for organizing such an important festival where the older and new generation could showcase their expertise in their traditional and cultural performances. Kimchin Lhangum ACS speaking on behalf of Chavang Kut celebration committee explained the significance of the Chavang Kut.

Also Read: Assam: 3 fire incidents mark Diwali night in Silchar

Also watch: