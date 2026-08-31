Assam: Kumud Barua honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in Tezpur

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TEZPUR: Veteran painter and acclaimed art director Kumud Barua was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at a function organised to mark the 14th Foundation Day of the Tezpur Artists’ Forum here on Sunday.

The Tezpur Artists’ Forum, an organisation representing painters and sculptors of the historic town, organised a series of programmes at the premises of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School to commemorate the occasion. The celebrations began with the unfurling of the Forum’s flag, followed by a drawing competition in which young artists from different parts of Sonitpur district participated.

The programme began with the lighting of ceremonial lamps before the portrait of Rang Kowar Dev Kumar Das by his wife, Ranjana Das. This was followed by a lamp-lighting ceremony by members of the family of noted social worker Nandeswar Keot, in whose memory the Lifetime Achievement Award has been instituted.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Kumud Barua by Girimukut Keot, Dr Rana Mukut Keot and Dashmukut Keot, the three sons of Nandeswar Keot, along with members of the Keot family and distinguished guests.

The veteran artist was felicitated with a gamosa, seleng, memento, phulam japi, special award and citation in recognition of his long and significant contribution to the fields of art and art direction.

In his speech, Kumud Barua recalled the situation before the establishment of the Tezpur Artists’ Forum. He said there was previously no dedicated organisation or common platform through which artists of Tezpur could come together and pursue their interests.

Speaking as a distinguished guest, Dr Bhubaneswar Saharia appreciated the role played by the Tezpur Artists’ Forum in promoting and developing visual arts.

Pankaj Barua, president of Akanir Sahitya Sabha, former secretary of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha and secretary of Ban Theatre, said Tezpur has a long and glorious tradition in the field of visual arts. Referring to the town’s association with Chitrlekha, he said Tezpur has historically been regarded as the “City of Chitrlekha” and has produced several distinguished artists.

The foundation day celebrations also featured a drawing competition organised in four categories. Nearly 150 young participants from various art schools across Sonitpur district took part in the competition. The winners were presented with prizes during the main foundation day function.

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