Eminent Assamese Actress Malaya Goswami to Receive 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award

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NALBARI: Eminent Assamese actress Malaya Goswami has been selected for the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award instituted by the Nalbari District Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP). The award will be presented during the eighth edition of the Assam Children's Drama Competition, organised by the AJYCP Nalbari District Committee. The honour recognises Goswami's outstanding and long-standing contribution to Assamese cinema, theatre, and the cultural landscape of the state.

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