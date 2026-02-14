Assam: KVIC Chairman inaugurates state-level Khadi & PMEGP Exhibition in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Manoj Kumar, Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, inaugurated the Joint State Level Khadi and Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) Exhibition at the playground of Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati, on Tuesday. On the occasion, 634 machines and toolkits were distributed under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY) Scheme. Also present on the dais was Rintumoni Brahma, Councillor of Ward No. 27, Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The exhibition features 90 stalls showcasing swadeshi and eco-friendly products from artisans and entrepreneurs across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, focusing on Khadi, village industries, and PMEGP initiatives. The event is seen as a step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’.

During the inauguration, 460 artisans received 634 toolkits and machines under the GVY scheme. This included 220 electric pottery wheels for potters, 300 bee boxes for beekeepers, 60 sewing machines, and equipment related to 54 different village industry activities. Certificates were also presented to 100 trained artisans who completed training at the MDTC.

Addressing the gathering, Manoj Kumar said the event is a key step in realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, providing artisans and entrepreneurs with better market access. He added that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Khadi and village industries have become a strong foundation for a self-reliant India. Highlighting Assam’s role as the gateway to Northeast India, he said the skills of its artisans are giving new direction to the nation’s rural economy.

He also expressed gratitude for the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative’, announced in the recent Union Budget, stating it will provide artisans associated with Khadi and handicrafts with improved training, quality enhancement, branding, and access to national and international markets, a press release stated.

Also Read: KVIC distributes equipment and toolkits among artisans in Guwahati