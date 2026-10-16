Assam: KVK Jorhat Distributes Vegetable Seeds to Support Flood-Affected Farmers

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Jorhat, in association with Namdhari Sikh Sangat, the AAU-Disaster Response Cell and AICRP on Fruits, AAU, Jorhat, organised a ceremonial vegetable seed distribution programme at Ghurachora Habigaon on Wednesday to support flood-affected farmers in resuming agricultural activities during the current rabi season.

A total of 120 farmers participated in the programme. The programme was graced by Dr Manoranjan Neog, Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), who urged farmers to take up vegetable cultivation and other rabi crops on a large scale to compensate for the agricultural losses caused by the recent floods.

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