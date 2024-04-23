Assam: Labourer Electrocuted on Majuli-Lakhimpur Bridge Construction Site

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident occurred at the Majuli-Lakhimpur bridge building site in Assam when a labourer was electrocuted to death. The victim, Sabrir Ali, died suddenly after apparently coming into touch with a high-voltage line while performing his job. The event, which happened on top of the still-under-construction bridge, also caused burn injuries to another nearby labourer. The wounded worker received immediate medical assistance and was quickly taken to a hospital in Dibrugarh to receive treatment.

The 'S P Singla' company is in charge of building the Majuli-Lakhimpur bridge and was awarded the contract for its construction. That being said, the corporation has been accused of carelessness following this unfortunate event. A comprehensive inquiry into the events leading to Sabrir Ali's death is required in light of the questions raised about safety procedures and regulatory compliance.

Following the electrocution, law enforcement officials arrived on the site quickly, and the corpse of the dead labourer was taken for post-mortem investigation. The event has raised questions about safety standards at building sites around the region, which are shared by both workers and homeowners.

This unfortunate event reminds me of another comparable tragedy that happened earlier this year in Kampur, Assam, when a labourer met his death at an overpass that was still under construction. That worker sadly went over the flyover while working on a construction project, illustrating how dangerous these kinds of jobs can be.

Calls for tighter safety regulations and rigorous inspection of building projects have been stronger as the circumstances surrounding Sabrir Ali's death are being further investigated. The tragic deaths highlight the pressing need for increased responsibility and alertness in order to protect the safety of those who work on such projects.

In response to the condolences for Sabrir Ali's family, Assamese construction companies are coming under more scrutiny and pressure to reform in order to stop tragedies like this one from happening again.