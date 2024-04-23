Manipur: Police Bust Drug Trafficking Ring in Manipur, Seize Heroin Worth Rs. 5 Crore

IMPHAL: An important development in the war on drugs came when the Manipur police, working with the Anti Drug squad, carried out a successful operation that resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug dealers and the seizure of a large amount of heroin estimated to be worth around Rs. 5 crore from local black markets.

With the aid of female police officers, the well-thought-out operation targeted covert activity along NH-102, a vital road that links Imphal to Moreh, a border town notorious for being vulnerable to smuggling operations.

In response to specific information received about cross-border trafficking, the Thoubal district authorities set up a makeshift vehicle checkpoint. The suspects, who were eventually identified as N. Alexander (47), a native of the Chandel area that borders Myanmar, and Peering Anal (45), were captured during this operation.

The contraband was found by watchful officials during the comprehensive examination at the checkpoint. It was deceitfully hidden among soap containers that came from Myanmar. Authorities reportedly confiscated two cell phones, a car purportedly used to transport illegal drugs, and a number of identification documents from the accused in addition to the 2.5 kg of heroin.

The seriousness of Alexander and Peering Anal's claimed offences is shown by their bookings under the strict guidelines of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. They are being held in the Thoubal police station, and in compliance with due process, more legal action will be conducted there.

This triumphant operation highlights the dedication of Manipur's law enforcement forces to counter the evil of drug trafficking and protect local people from the damaging consequences of drug misuse. In order to preserve the rule of law and guarantee the security and welfare of the populace, authorities are steadfast in their efforts to thwart and unravel illicit drug networks that are active in the area.