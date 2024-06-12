Assam: Lack of drains causing waterlogging in Pathsala station road in Bajali district

PATHSALA: The lack of drainage system near the Pathsala station road in Bajali district has become a serious problem for the commuters. A moderate rainfall is enough to inundate main roads of the town. The railway authority, according to the locals, is repairing a number of stations but not the nearby roadways.

Dhritiraj Talukdar, president of Pathsala regional students union said, “We pay road tax and other taxes but in return we get such poor roads to ply on. It is barely impossible to walk and drive on these roads during the rainy season, specially at night.” “We regularly face waterlogging problems during rainy seasons. Pathsala railway station falls under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Assam’ recently declared by the central government to develop the station. The authorities should do something to repair adjacent roads.” he added.

Also Read: Former BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari Criticizes Government for Closing RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Sparks Protests in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: