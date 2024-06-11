Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass Felicitated Meritorious Students; Advises on Career Preparation at Pathsala Event

PATHSALA: Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass gave the students advice on how to prepare for their next trip, including psychologically preparing themselves and having a fallback plan in place in the event that they were unable to secure jobs or succeed in their chosen fields.

Dass said this during a felicitation programme held in Pathsala Azad bhawan where Pathsala rickshaw and e-rickshaw union organized a special programme to felicitate the top performers of the district in the recently declared HS and HSLC examinations.

He said, “Don’t think about your job, small or big, always love your profession. Whatever you do, do it best with your heart and soul.” In my life, I am not afraid of making mistakes or failing. At first, I used to be a reporter, then I became a teacher and then a professor, then I worked as an officer of the Ministry of Information Bureau and later became speaker and then minister. All the professions I joined has “er” in it,” he added.

The programme was led by Atul Baishya, president, and Kankan Das, secretary of the union. A total of 15 meritorious students, who have shown brilliant performances in the examination, were felicitated in the programme at ‘Azad Bhawan’ in Pathsala town under Bajali district. The members of the union urged the students to work hard to achieve their goals. The students were felicitated with phulam gamosas, memoranda dictionaries and tree saplings to raise awareness of global warming. In the programme various social workers, politicians, and leaders of student unions were present.

In the meeting Ananda Khataniyar, an snvironmentalist said, “Believe in yourself. Success comes to those who work hard, so keep pushing and don’t give up.” And I support the initiative of rickshaw and e-rickshaw union for organizing such programmes for the students. We should support the new generations.”

Midul Talukdar, general secretary of AJYCP said, “I hope that all of your dreams come true. Simply have confidence in yourself. Give it your all in the upcoming steps as we get started. I’m hoping you’ll succeed. Wishing you luck.”

Arup Jyoti Das, central Executive Member of Assam Unnati Sabha said, “I know you will try your best to make us proud. Don’t be afraid for your next journey. Best of luck for your next steps.”

In the interim, they also honoured a young person who was chosen for the under-16 Assam cricket team during the international experience tour between Bangladesh and Assam for outstanding fast bowling performance.

