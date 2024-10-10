Assam: Lai khuta for Wangala Fest erected in West Karbi Anglong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Dongkamukam: On Wednesday, the foundation post (lai khuta) for the 28th edition of 100 drums Wangala Fest ’24 was erected by Fr Albert Thyrniang Parish Priest in presence of Fr Charles Sangma Assistant Parish Priest, both of Satgaon Parish, at Rajendra memorial LP school playground, some 7 kms away from Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong.

Fr Albert sought the blessing from heavenly Father for 100 drums Wangala Fest here in the district which will be held from November 5 to November 7 at Rajendra memorial LP school playground and prayed further for the three days programme to be most peaceful, successful and a historic one.

Worth mentioning that every year the Garos of the districts celebrate the post harvesting fest in the month of November to appease the god of ‘Giver’ called ‘Misi Saljong’ whom they believe to be the giver or provider of rice, vegetables, fruits, etc.

During the three-day festival, the Garos of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong hold competitions of different traditional games like, weight lifting (stone lifting), bil tosusa, makre bolgong mala (monkey climbing), etc and different traditional dances. Apart from it a dish cooking competition are also held.

On the concluding day, Dr Tuliram Ronghang, local MAC, and CEM of KAAC is expected to attend the programme as chief guest.

Organized by the Karbi Anglong A’chik Cultural Society (KAACS) on Wednesday the programme also was attended by the president KAACS Sajendra Sangma, GS Rotneswar Marak, KAGU Martin Marak, president of Garo District Sahitya Sabha Sonaton Marak and many others.

