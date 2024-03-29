Assam: Lai-Khuta of Rongali Bihu erected in Udalguri district

TANGLA: Brisk preparations are on to celebrate 73rd edition of Rongali Bihu in a befitting manner at Tangla HS playground in Tangla town of Udalguri district. A full fledged strong committee headed by Syed Nazimul Haque as president, Dr. Kailash Goswami as working president and Tankeswar Deka as secretary have already swung into action for the grand celebration of the event. The Lai-Khuta of the event was erected on Thursday by prominent educationist and retired professor of Department of English, Tangla College; Rabindra Sarmah. According to programme schedule, the three day Rongali Bihu celebration starting on the first day of Assamese month of Bohag or April 14 is being organized under the aegis of Xadou Tangla Rongali Bihu Xanmilani. As per the programme schedule, flag hoisting will be done on the first day followed by tribute to the martyrs among drawing and sports competitions among children.

“The mouthpiece ‘Keteki’ will incorporate research and academic based articles on folk culture and ethnic communities of the region this year,” said Souvenir Magazine Editor, Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharya. The second day will witness a cultural rally, Bihu dance competition and Husori competition in various age groups followed by a cultural show in the evening. On the third and final day, a cultural night in the evening is scheduled where “Jonbiri Sanskritik” group will perform and singers Simangsa Bodosa and Gitanjali Das will enthrall the audience.

