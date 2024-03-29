Lakhimpur : World Theatre Day celebrated at Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College

LAKHIMPUR: Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College, a leading college located in the southern part of Lakhimpur district celebrated the World Theatre Day, which raises the importance of theatre arts and how they play an important role in the field of entertainment and the changes that theatre brings to life. The theme for World Theatre Day 2024 is ‘Theatre and a Culture of Peace’.

To celebrate the event, a speech programme was organized under the auspices of the Literary and Drama Club of the college in association with the Department of Assamese and Internal Quality Assessment Cell. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Suresh Dutta, the Principal of the College. In connection of his lecture, Dr. Dutta mentioned about Cambridge University activities in the context of expanding the art and culture of a region. He called upon the students to use drama as a tool for wiping out of superstition and prejudices from the society.

Dayal Krishna Nath, a national award winner theatre artiste from Phulbari area of Lakhimpur district, took part in the programme as the resource speaker. He delivered his lecture on theatrical tradition in Assam. “Acting is created by the gestures of the song sung by the mother to caress the child. Theatre is a part of culture, which is the mirror of every nation,” the resource speaker said. He also spoke about the inclusion of folk dances in the new education policy to empower students financially through dramatic performances. The programme was moderated by Dr. Rakhi Deodhai Phukan, Coordinator of Literary and Drama Club of the college. The event was attended by the faculties, administrative staff and students of the college.

