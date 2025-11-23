Assam: Laikhuta of HS school’s diamond jubilee erected in Gaurisagar

FROM A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School, Charing is one of the higher educational institutions of Charing that has completed 60 glorious years of its existence. On this occasion the school fraternity, alum as well as local people will be jointly organizing a diamond jubilee function scheduled to be held on December 27 and December 28. On the occasion of the diamond jubilee a Laikhuta was erected on Friday afternoon. Krishna Kanta Mahanta, president of the reception committee, erected the laikhuta. A function was held on this occassion. Jibon Khanikor, secretary, reception committee, anchored it. In his speech, Mahanta highlighted the significance of the Laikhuta erection. He appealed to the public to extend their support and cooperation to make the jubilee a grand success.

