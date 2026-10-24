Assam: Lakhaujan’s Ipsita Phukan wins Scholarship to University of Pisa

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ipsita Tanaya Phukan, a daughter of Lakhaujan in Bokakhat Co-District, has been selected for admission to the postgraduate programme in Informatics for Digital Health at the prestigious University of Pisa in Italy. She has been awarded a scholarship for the two-year course.

Ipsita Tanaya is a former student of Khristajyoti High School. Earlier, she secured first place at the all-India level in a hackathon competition organised by Kalinga University.

She is the daughter of Anup Kumar Phukan, a small tea grower who works at Rajabari Higher Secondary School, and Ushajon Phukan Hazarika, the principal of Numaligarh Junior College, who is also a noted poet, writer, and cultural activist. Ipsita is the granddaughter of the late Keshab Hazarika, an artist and pensioner from Dhodang village in Numaligarh, and Swarnalata Hazarika. She is also the granddaughter of the late Sarbeswar Phukan and Putuli Phukan.

Besides her academic achievements, Ipsita is a Kathak dancer that has also been involved in cycling.