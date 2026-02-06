Assam Student Jusmita Goswami Awarded World Changers Scholarship

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Jusmita Goswami, a resident of Balisatra near Rangia, has been awarded the World Changers Scholarship from the University of Glasgow, the fourth oldest university in the United Kingdom and the second oldest in Scotland. Jusmita Goswami, the second daughter of Ratneshwar Goswami and Parul Goswami, former Satradhikar of Rangia Balisatra Satsang Satra and teacher of Balisatra High School, has been awarded this rare honour. She has already reached the university to pursue her postgraduate studies in law. Jusmita showed great talent since childhood, obtained scholarships in the primary and upper primary school examinations, and obtained 95.33 percent marks in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination from BP Kaniha Higher Secondary School with 100 percent marks in Modern Indian Language (Assamese). She also secured the third place in Assam in the Higher Secondary School Final Examination 2020. She later completed her graduation with honours from University Law College, Gauhati University.

