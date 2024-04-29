Assam: Lakhimpur Cancer Centre celebrates Foundation Day

Emphasis laid on ‘early detection of breast cancer improves outcome’

CORRESPONDENT

Lakhimpur: Lakhimpur Cancer Centre (LCC) commemorated its 2nd Foundation Day on Sunday, with a series of impactful events aimed at raising awareness about cancer and celebrating the centre’s accomplishments in serving the community in the past years. As esteemed guests, the event was graced by Lakhimpur District Commissioner Gayatri Hayalinge, IAS, Session Judge Sharmila Bhuyan, Principal of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) Dr Hirendra Kumar Bhattacharya, ADC Health Gautam Priyam Mahanta, Superintendent of Police Aparna Nataranjan IPS, and president of the Indian Medical Association Dr Nikhil Kakoty, along with members from the North Lakhimpur Press Club, NGOs, prominent medical practitioners from Lakhimpur, and the District Health Society. Under the guidance of Dr. Gopal Purkayastha, the Medical Superintendent of Lakhimpur Cancer Centre, the celebration of the event unfolded seamlessly. It commenced with a welcome address extended to the guests, followed by a comprehensive presentation outlining the centre’s activities and initiatives.

A thought-provoking street play on breast cancer awareness, staged on the occasion, captivated the audience while emphasising the importance of early detection and prevention. The event also featured the touching facilitation of cancer survivors, symbolising resilience and hope in the face of adversity. A heartfelt poem on cancer served as a poignant reminder of the impact of the disease on individuals and their families. During the course of the event, Sharmila Bhuyan, the district and session judge, shared her insights, highlighting the significance of collective efforts in combating cancer and supporting those affected by it. Her words resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring a renewed commitment to the cause.

The 2nd Foundation Day celebration of Lakhimpur Cancer Centre reaffirmed the centre’s commitment and dedication to providing compassionate care, raising awareness, and promoting research in the fight against cancer. The event demonstrated the power of unity and collaboration in addressing one of the most pressing health challenges of the time. It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Lakhimpur Cancer Centre to the nation and for the service of mankind on April 28, 2022. The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated this medical institution along with Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, and Jorhat Cancer Centres from Dibrugarh while attending a public function organised at Khanikar Stadium. The Cancer Centre was established by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), which is a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts. ACCF has executed the project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network, with 17 cancer centres spread across the state. This year, the ACCF celebrated the foundation day by laying emphasis on a theme: “Early detection of breast cancer improves outcomes.”

