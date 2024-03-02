Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Cancer Centre in Silchar, performs bhoomi puja

Silchar: The second day of the Vikash Yatra by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked a remarkable day for the Barak Valley as he performed the ‘bhoomi puja’ for the second medical college of the southern Assam in Ramakrishna Nagar as well as formally inaugurated a Cancer Centre at the Silchar Medical College Hospital premises on Friday. A jubilant Sarma, who landed directly from Delhi after attending the night long central election committee of the BJP that lasted till 3 am today, said, “We have dedicated a record number of development projects of more than Rs 2000 crores in Barak Valley and Rs 400 crore of development works in Lakhipur.” Altogether 63 development projects were inaugurated. Foundation stone was laid by Sarma in his seven hour whirlwind Barak Valley trip on Friday.

The seven storied Cancer Centre, a joint venture of the State government with the Tata Trust, was formally dedicated to the people of Barak Valley by the Chief Minister. “One of my foremost priorities in making Assam a developed state is ensuring the health and wellness of our people across the state,” the Chief Minister said. The Rs 265 crore hospital had advanced technology in treating the cancer patients. The joint venture of the State government with the Tata Trust in cancer care sector had been a major success as the Chief Minister said, “Since 2022, over 2 lakh patients have undergone treatment in the 10 cancer hospitals opened by our government. These hospitals run on a unique model where the State government does not interfere in its day to day functioning.”

He further inaugurated a water supply scheme in Silchar. The Rs 177 crore project would supply water to 6000 households. Later in the day, Sarma performed the bhoomi puja for the Rs 578 crore Karimganj Medical College at Ramakrishna Nagar. Addressing the inaugural function, Sarma said, nobody believed that a medical college could be built at a remote place like Ramakrishna Nagar as his government never fail in making its pledges a reality.

Apart from these mega projects, the Chief Minister performed bhoomi puja for the Rs 56 crores Amjur Binnakandi Fulertol new road. He laid the foundation stone for the Rs 127 crore 100 bedded Lakhipur district Hospital.

Sarma said the drawing works for the much awaited fly over in Silchar was ready with government but such a project required huge acquisition of land in the main town area. “Ball now is in the court of the people of Silchar. If they are ready to give their land then we are ready to start making their dream a reality”, Sarma quipped.

