Assam: Lakhimpur district administration gears up to celebrate Independence Day; preparatory meeting held

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district administration has geared up its preparations in order to celebrate the ensuing 78th Independence Day with colourful programmes. In this connection, a preparatory meeting was organized by the district administration in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, in the presence of district officers of the government departments, representatives of the police department, military and paramilitary forces, civil society, chambers of commerce, the District Pensioners’ Association, and principals of the colleges and schools of the district. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held over the plans and programmes of the Independence Day celebration.

From the chair, the District Commissioner appealed to all of the districts to celebrate the upcoming national festival in an enthusiastic environment. The agenda of the official celebration of the festival by the district administration will kick-start with the presentation of patriotic songs by the District Information and Public Relations Office in the early morning. It will be followed by a commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and the martyrs of the nation, the hoisting of the national flag by the chief guest, and a and a march past competition among the marching troops of the police department, paramilitary forces, NCC cadres, and students. Moreover, cultural programmes with patriotic fervour will also be organized while light food items will be distributed among inmates of the District Jail, Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, and other medical institutions in the district in connection with the event. In the meeting, the District Commissioner instructed all officers and employees to discharge their duties entrusted to them sincerely to celebrate the event. She also directed the officers to complete the preparatory work before the stipulated time.

A representative of Lakhimpur Police appealed to the public to be alert to maintain law and order and vigilant against any suspicious activities and occurrences during the Independence Day celebration. District people were urged upon to cooperate with the district administration and police department in this context.

Also Read: Sonitpur District Prepares for Independence Day and District Day Celebrations with Coordinated Efforts (sentinelassam.com)