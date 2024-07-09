Sonitpur District Prepares for Independence Day and District Day Celebrations with Coordinated Efforts

Tezpur: A preparatory meeting to discuss matters relating to the celebration of the upcoming District Day and Independence Day, 2024 was held on Monday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of DC’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

Opening the meeting, the District Commissioner welcomed everyone to the meeting and mentioned the significance of celebrating both the occasions in a befitting manner. First, the planning and preparations necessary for celebrating the upcoming 78th Independence Day of the country on August 15, 2024 was discussed wherein the District Commissioner highlighted the roles and responsibilities such as security, hoisting of the National Flag, light arrangements, parades from different contingents, drinking water supply, prize distribution, cultural troops, refreshment etc. among different departments & organizations. He specifically directed all heads of the department present to ensure that the National Flag is hoisted in their offices following proper protocol, with dignity and in the presence of all officers and staff. The officers were also asked to be prepared for further directions with regards to announcement of sub-districts on the occasion.

Following this, the gathering discussed the strategies for celebrating the upcoming District Day on August 3. He informed that the Jaipur Foot Camp to be inaugurated on August 3 is one of the major event associated with this year’s District Day celebration. The meeting concluded with Mishra expressing his belief that proper co-ordination among the different departments and organisations will ensure the smooth and successful conduct of both the events.

The meeting was attended by officials from Sonitpur Civil Administration, Police Administration, Heads of Department of District Administration, Representatives of Uniformed Forces and many distinguished and eminent citizens of the district.

Also Read: Assam: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Cachar to Support Flood Victims

Also Watch: