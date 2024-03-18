Assam: Lakhimpur District Administration prepares for upcoming election

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Following the declaration of the dates for the upcoming general election of the nation by Election Commission of India on Saturday, the Lakhimpur district administration has geared up its preparations for the conduct of the polling of the same for the Lakhimpur House of People's Constituency (HPC) smoothly and peacefully in the district.

In this regard, the District Administration organized a media briefing programme in the conference hall of Lakhimpur District Commissioner's Office on Sunday, wherein District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge and SP Aparna Natarajan sketched out the current election scenario of the district. She also said that Lakhimpur district administration has continued coordination with other district administrations, such as Dhemaji and Tinsukia etc. which have been covered by Lakhimpur HPC.

It is note-worthy that the poll of the No. 12 Lakhimpur HPC will be held in the first phase of the election on April 19 along with Kaziranga Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur HPCs. Addressing the media persons, the DC informed that the polling of the upcoming election under Lakhimpur election district will be held in 739 polling booths covering No. 73 Bihpuria LAC, No. 74 Ranganadi, No. 75 Nowboicha LAC and No. 76 Lakhimpur LAC. A total of 6 model polling stations, one in Bihpuriya, 1 in Ranganadi, 1 in Nowboicha and 3 in Lakhimpur have also been determined as critical polling stations are getting set up. On the other hand, 26 women polling stations and 10 youth polling stations have also been set up by covering the four LACs of Lakhimpur election district.

"With the announcement of Election, defacement activities are going on in full swing. Various cells like Nomination Cell, Personnel Cell, Training Cell, Transport Cell, MCC Enforcement Cell, etc. have been formed. Nomination papers will be available to intending candidates from the date for issue of notification of election i.e. 20-03-2024. Training of various cell personnel who will be engaged in the election is also going on", the district Commissioner added regarding the election preparedness. Adequate attempts have been adopted in the district so that no voter is deprived from casting vote.

SP Aparna Natarajan briefed about the measures adopted by Police Department to check muscle power, money power, misinformation and violations of the 'Model Code of Conduct' regarding the ensuing election. For the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll the last date for the filing of nominations is March 27. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30. Polling will be held on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

