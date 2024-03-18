Assam: Measures undertaken to conduct live vote casting at 788 polling stations in Nagaon

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024, Nagaon District Commissioner Narendra Kr Shah today addressed a press conference at his conference hall and said that the district administration has completed all preparations to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election in the district.

He, however, ascertained that out of six LACs under Nagaon election district, the voters from Barhampur Assembly Constituency would exercise their franchises to elect their representative in Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency in the first phase of the poll scheduled to be held on April 19, while the voters of Nagaon-Batadroba, Dhing, Samaguri, Rupahihat, and Raha Assembly constituencies under Nagaon election district will exercise their franchises for Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency in the second phase scheduled to be held on April 26.

In these six Assembly constituencies under Nagaon election district, over 13,12,144 voters, among which 6,57,768 males, 6,54,298 females, and 78 third genders will exercise their franchises in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, he said.

Briefing on preparedness for the ensuing general election, he said that there were a there were a total three educational institutions:. Dawson High School and Multi-purpose School, Nagaon Government Boys' High School, and Nagaon Government Girls' High School, respectively, were selected for strong rooms, counting centres, material distribution, and receive centres.

All the political messages in public places or other places will be deleted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday next, and three flying squads and three statistics surveillance teams in each of the assembly constituencies under Nagaon election district have already been deployed to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election in the district, DC Shah said, adding that the administration is trying to avail live vote casting at 788 polling stations among a total 1426 polling stations under Nagaon election district this time.

In the press conference, Superintendent of Police Nagaon Swapnil Deka said that on the basis of previous records, over 13 vulnerable pockets were spotted in Nagaon election district, and similarly, 358 polling stations under Samaguri, Rupahihat, and Dhing assembly constituencies were also spotted as critical and sensitive this time.

