Assam: Lakhimpur district all set for counting of votes for Lok Sabha poll

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district administration, including Dhakuakhana subdivisional administration is all set for the counting of votes for Lok Sabha poll of Lakhimpur HPC on Tuesday. It was stated by District Commissioner of Lakhimpur-cum-Lakhimpur HPC Returning Officer Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge while addressing a press conference at the conference hall of her office on Monday evening.

“All arrangements have been put in place for counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday as per guidelines served by Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of votes for the Lakhimpur HPC will begin from 8:00 along with the rest HPCs of the nation,” the District Commissioner said. She further briefed the rules and regulations to be followed by candidates, candidate representatives and journalists during the counting of votes. She added that already two ECI observers had already arrived in the district to observe the counting of votes.

In the same press conference Additional SP of Lakhimpur briefed about the three-tied security system arranged in connection with the counting of votes. Notably, the counting of votes will be held at North Lakhimpur Boys’ Government School premises like the previous years.

On the other hand, District Magistrate-cum-district commissioner of Lakhimpur has issued some prohibition in connection with the counting of votes by exercising her power under Section 144 CrPC. The order served in this regard has prohibited entry or assembly of public within the radius of 100 meters of the Counting hall/venues (North Lakhimpur Govt. Higher Secondary School and the Office premises of the O/o the Sub-Divisional Officer, Dhakuakhana) where all 5 constituencies’ election counting are being conducted, except persons authorized under law and engaged for the conduct of same.

The order further said, “Counting staff or contesting candidates or agents of contesting candidates will only be allowed to enter counting hallor venue after proper scrutiny, proper identity proof, identity card or pass issued for the purpose. No persons will be allowed to carry or have in possession of any type of offensive, defensive weapon, lathi etc. except the personal engaged to maintain the security or lawfully engaged. No gathering, protest, assembly of 4 or more persons or procession of any kind will be allowed within the territorial jurisdiction of Lakhimpur District. Bursting and throwing crackers on the road and at public places is strictly prohibited on the day of counting. Erection of pandals, shamianas, on thoroughfares, public places are prohibited. Use of Public address system is also prohibited. The above order will not be applicable to olice or Para Military person or any other government servant on official duties. This order is addressed to public in general and contesting candidates in particular. Contesting candidates will be held responsible for any violation of this order by their supporters, agents and for carrying out any kind of procession, victory, protest march.”

