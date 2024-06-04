Tezpur Litchi: Assam’s pride and a biodiversity gem

Tezpur: The north-eastern state of Assam is a treasure trove of biodiversity and natural beauty. Known for its tropical rainforests, bamboo groves, and national parks, Assam also boasts a variety of indigenous agricultural and fruit crops. Among its most celebrated produce is the Tezpur Litchi.

Tezpur Litchi, the pride of Assam, was granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2015, recognizing its unique taste and flavour. This accolade confirms that these delectable fruits originate solely from the picturesque region of Tezpur, protecting them from imitations produced elsewhere.

Tezpur litchi is renowned for its distinctive size, shape, flavor, taste, and juicy pulp unique to this area. The fruit contains 60 percent juice, 8 percent rag, 19 percent seed, and 13 percent skin. Its high pulp and juice content make it ideal for making squash and packaged juice. Each bite of Tezpur litchi encapsulates the essence of Tezpur, a town nestled in the heart of Assam. The fertile soil and perfect climatic conditions in Tezpur create an ideal environment for these luscious fruits to thrive.

Tezpur litchi is grown entirely under organic conditions, without the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Notably, it is famous for its special varieties, such as those grown around Paltan Pukhuri and the Paruwa Litchi garden. Litchi cultivation is common in many households. Popular varieties of Tezpur litchi include Bombaya, Bilayati, Desi, Elachi and Piyaji.

The five-bigha litchi orchard at Lichu Pukhuri was established by noted litterateur Late Padmanath Gohain Baruah between 1922 and 1924, during his tenure as chairman of the Tezpur Municipal Board. In Porowa, approximately 400 bighas of land are dedicated to litchi farming, with the Paruwa litchi orchard founded by Late Surjya Prasad Shing in 1954. Litchis from Paruwa are exported to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as across the country.

Earlier this June, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off a consignment of 650 kg of Tezpur Litchi to London. Since then, various Tezpur litchi varieties, including Bombaiya, Bilati, and Shahi, have garnered widespread international acclaim for their unique taste and flavoru. The consignment was exported by Agnigarh Producer Company Ltd, a farmers’ producer organization with 106 members in collaboration with Kiega Exims. This successful export was made possible through the efforts of the Sonitpur District Agricultural Department, NABARD, and support from APEDA, Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART), Biswanath College of Agriculture under Assam Agricultural University, Tezpur University and Sonitpur district administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also sent an appreciation letter to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma praising the taste of Tezpur Litchi.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Tourism Industrialist and social worker Sunil Saraf expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for initiating the effort to popularize Tezpur Litchi both nationally and internationally. The export of Litchi will uplift the economic condition of small and marginal farmers in Sonitpur district.

Saraf believes this endeavour will significantly improve the economic conditions of local farmers. He emphasized the importance of focusing on long-term sustainability to encourage more farmers to leverage the benefits of the GI tag granted to Tezpur Litchi.

Saraf highlighted that Tezpur Litchi is renowned for its unmatched quality, tantalizing flavour, and appealing appearance. Each bite offers a burst of juiciness, and its vibrant red hue enhances its visual appeal. The pleasant aroma and delectable tang make it an irresistible treat for fruit enthusiasts. “If you haven’t tasted the litchis of Tezpur, you haven’t truly experienced the fruit at its finest,” he remarked.

Earlier, MP Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das, formally inaugurated the expansion of the renowned Tezpur Litchi cultivation on an additional 202 bighas of land at Poruwa in Tezpur. Supported by NABARD, the Sonitpur Agriculture Department, and Assam Agricultural University, Agnigarh Producer Company Ltd has been promoted to unite small and marginal litchi farmers in and around Tezpur. This initiative aims to leverage the GI tag accorded to Tezpur Litchi to maximize benefits for farmers. A comprehensive blueprint has been prepared to help these farmers expand their cultivation area by an additional 202 bighas.

Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra stated that the expansion aims to meet the high demand and growing market for Tezpur Litchi while making it a sustainable venture for farmers. He assured that the administration would provide all possible help and support to achieve this goal.

