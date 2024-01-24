Bodo/Kacharis’ traditional faith Gwthar Bathou San observed in different parts of Assam

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo/Kacharis’ traditional faith “Gwthar Bathou San” or the “Gwthar Bathou Day” was observed on Tuesday in different parts of Assam and neighbouring states among the followers of Bathou. The Bodo/ Mechee of Nepal also observed the day as reports received from Bathou Mahasabha.

In Kokrajhar, the Traditional Bathou Afad, Kokrajhar district committee observed the day at Bathou Thansali situated at Baganshali in Kokrajhar town with a day-long scheduled programme. People were seen thronging at the Bathou Thanshali (worship place) and offered prayers to the supreme God “Bathou Bwrai”. A mass prayer was also held in the morning. The Gwthar Bathou San is celebrated on the 2nd Tuesday of the Magh Month every year by the Bodos/Mech or Kachari people as Bathou San in various parts of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland etc. Bathou is the original religion of the Bodos and the Kacharis. The Bodo Kacharis are identified with Bathouism since time immemorial. The name Bathou in Bodo means five principles- Bar (air), Orr (fire), Ha (earth), Dwi (water) and Okhrang (sky). The chief deity, called Bathoubwrai —omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent—is said to have created the five principles. The Bathou has correlated with the nature.

Former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari also joined the Bathou prayer.

