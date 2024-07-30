Assam: Lakshman Prasad Acharya Takes Oath as Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as new Governor of Assam in a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi. Event was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers and various other dignitaries.

Acharya succeeds Gulab Chand Kataria. Kataria has been appointed as Governor of Punjab and administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh. The newly appointed Governor of Assam 59-year-old Acharya, will also hold additional charge of Manipur. He was previously serving as Governor of Sikkim before his new appointment.

The swearing-in ceremony was marked by presence of several high-profile attendees. This included Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma other ministers and numerous dignitaries. The occasion was significant.

In addition to his gubernatorial role, Acharya has rich background in politics and public service. He has been an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His political career includes being member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. This brings a wealth of experience to his new role as Governor of Assam.

President Droupadi Murmu's appointment of Acharya as Governor of Assam, along with his additional charge for Manipur was part of larger reshuffle announced on Saturday, July 28. The reshuffle saw new Governors appointed for several states. These include Rajasthan Telangana, Maharashtra Punjab, Sikkim Meghalaya, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Acharya's appointment comes at critical time. The state of Assam navigates through various socio-political challenges. His leadership and experience are expected to bring new perspectives and initiatives to state's governance

As the new Governor Acharya's responsibilities will include overseeing implementation of state policies. He must maintain law and order. He will also work closely with the state government to ensure the welfare and development of people of Assam. His additional charge of Manipur adds a layer of responsibility. This necessitates a balanced and effective approach to governance in both regions.