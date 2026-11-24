Guwahati: The Bhumi Adhikar Joutha Sangram Samiti (BAJSS) has criticized the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) over its alleged silence on indigenous land displacement across Assam, urging its leadership to join grassroots protests. In a statement issued Tuesday, the committee raised concerns following AASU’s November 22 convention at Sarusajai Stadium.

The Bhumi Adhikar Joutha Sangram Samiti questioned AASU’s response to the displacement of indigenous communities, arguing that the student organization should do more than express solidarity through speeches.

In its press statement, the committee urged AASU leaders to become directly involved in the struggles of affected communities, particularly in Rabha Hasong.

“If AASU leaders genuinely care about indigenous communities, they should become part of the struggles of ordinary people in Rabha Hasong,” the committee said.

The committee also called on AASU leadership to take the concerns of affected residents directly to the state government and raise the issue of their land rights.

According to the BAJSS account, more than 2 lakh bighas of indigenous land across Assam’s hills and plains have faced threats over the past two years.

The committee identified Rabha Hasong, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Kaziranga and Parbatjhora in Kokrajhar among the affected regions.

It also expressed concern over the displacement of lakhs of local residents who face the possible loss of ancestral land.

BAJSS argued that the scale of the land issue demands direct participation from organizations claiming to represent the interests of indigenous communities.

Beyond land displacement, the committee questioned AASU’s position on several other contentious issues following its 60th-anniversary Central Representatives’ Convention at Sarusajai Stadium on November 22.

These included the organization's perceived alignment with state policies concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BAJSS also questioned what it described as AASU’s silence over proposed Adani Group projects and the National Security Act (NSA) charges against activist and BAJSS Convenor Pranab Doley.

The statement reflects concerns raised by several representatives of the Bhumi Adhikar Joutha Sangram Samiti.

Shantanu Barthakur, a senior advocate and BAJSS adviser, is among the committee's leading representatives. Pranab Doley and Krishna Gogoi serve as its convenors, while Subrata Talukdar is also associated with the organization's leadership.

The committee's criticism places the spotlight on AASU Chief Adviser Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya and the organization's response to indigenous land rights concerns.

BAJSS has urged AASU leadership to move beyond public statements and participate in the struggles of affected communities, particularly in Rabha Hasong.

The committee's central demand is for the student organization to raise the concerns of displaced residents directly with the state government and stand alongside grassroots movements defending ancestral land.