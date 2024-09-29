Assam: Land dispute leads to clash between two groups in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A land dispute at Nagaon Marwari Patty, escalated into a violent clash between two groups, creating a tense atmosphere in the area on Saturday afternoon.

The dispute centered around a plot of land in Ward No. 10, MD Road, where over 15 families have been residing for a long time. However, a woman named Bina Gunesh claimed ownership of the land, producing a purported land deed.

When Bina Gunesh and her supporters attempted to take possession of the land, a clash erupted with the resident families. Both sides filed complaints against each other, complicating the situation.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested a youth named Manoj Gunesh to control the situation. The families claimed they had been living there for years and had been threatened by Gunesh’s family on multiple occasions. They however asserted that the matter is still pending in the court.

The residents alleged that Gunesh’s family tried to forcibly occupy the land, damaging houses and attacking women. Gunesh’s family denied the allegations, claiming they were attacked by the occupiers.

It’s reported that Gunesh’s family today even took some transgender people along with them and engaged them in front while attacking the residents of the disputed land.

Also Read: Workshop on ecosystem and wildlife of Assam held at Nowgong Girls’ College

Also watch: