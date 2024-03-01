Assam Union of Working Journalists of Goalpara district committee gets Nripen Baruah Award

Goalpara: The Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ), Goalpara district committee, on Wednesday gave away the Nripen Baruah award to senior journalist of the district, Abdus Subhan. Nripen Baruah was a leading dramatist as well as an actor from the district who guided many people in the cultural and media line.

On the other hand, Abdus Subhan is the Special Correspondent of a leading Assamese daily published from Guwahati. He had also served as the president of the Goalpara district journalists association. The award carries along with it a certificate of excellence, cash, cheleng sadar and a memento. The programme was presided over by Syed Robiul Hoque, district president of AUWJ. The open session was inaugurated by noted author Dilip Kumar Sarma and was attended by many distinguished guests including Kishore Jyoti Sarma, Sunadhar Deka, Abdur Rauf, SI Choudhury and Jahidul Hoque.

