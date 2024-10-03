Assam: Landmark Teaching and Training Initiative Launched

Guwahati: Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, in collaboration with the London-based global organization, World Sight Foundation (WSF), announces the commencement of a landmark initiative aimed at advancing primary eye care in Assam and addressing the lingering "Health Insecurity" in the region. The event, held today at Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya’s Guwahati campus, marks the beginning of a focused effort to challenge and curb avoidable blindness in the region through academic excellence and practical training.

This ambitious initiative brings together optometrists from all corners of Assam, united in the shared mission of reaching "the last man in the last mile." The program aims to equip primary eye care practitioners with the latest ophthalmic knowledge and skills on par with global standards, essential to address the pressing issue of preventable blindness in the state.

Founded in 2012, the World Sight Foundation has extensive experience in advancing primary eye care education in the developing world, particularly in India and Africa. This is WSF’s first initiative in Eastern India, signalling a significant milestone for both organizations. The partnership aligns with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya’s vision to be a catalyst for positive change, serving remote and underserved populations while enhancing the competencies of local practitioners.

The 3-day initiative is designed to foster academic excellence and practical training in ophthalmology, especially for primary eye care practitioners. Renowned doctors, ophthalmologists and trainers from the United Kingdom will impart critical knowledge and skills to practitioners in Assam. The collaboration represents a concerted effort to reduce the burden of avoidable blindness and ensure accessible eye care in insular and rural areas, establishing a self-reliant healthcare continuum.

Speaking at the event, Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee, Director of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, said, “This initiative is an extension of Nethralaya's mission to serve the community, it reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing world-class ophthalmic education and training to Assam. With the support of the World Sight Foundation, we are confident that we can make a significant impact on the future of eye health in our region.”

Chairman of World Sight Foundation, Dr. Anthony Chignell added, "Training primary eye care workers and optometrists ensures that critical services permeate the grassroots, reaching insular populations often left behind. It establishes a robust healthcare continuum, fostering self-reliance within communities and enabling sustainable, long-term care. This seamless integration strengthens the system, ensuring that vision care is not just delivered but ingrained in the fabric of society."

The event shall also feature several globally recognized experts in the field of ophthalmology including Dr Anthony Chignell MBE FRCS FRCOpthh (Emeritus Consultant, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London); Dr Bruce James MA DM FRCS (Emeritus Consultant, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Bucks); Dr Bill Green FRCS FRCOpthh (Consultant Ophthalmologist, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth); Dr Seema Verma MD FRCOpthh (Consultant Ophthalmologist, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London) shall be joining via Video Conference; Dr Richard Markham FRCP FRCS FRCOpthh (Consultant Ophthalmologist, Bristol Eye Hospital); Jane Tapley MSc DBO (Emeritus Head Orthoptist, Royal Berks Hospital) shall be joining via Video Conference and Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee, Director of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

The distinguished faculty’s presence underscores the global collaboration and shared commitment to advancing primary eye care in Assam. Their insights and expertise are expected to have a lasting impact on practitioners and, ultimately, on the eye health of the wider community.

This initiative is a testament to the growing importance of global partnerships in combating avoidable blindness and promoting accessible healthcare in regions with limited resources. It positions Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya as a key player in the ophthalmic field, ready to shape the future of primary eye care in Assam.