Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya and World Sight Foundation Launch Initiative to Boost Primary Eye Care in Assam

GUWAHATI: Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, in collaboration with the London-based global organization, World Sight Foundation (WSF), announced the commencement of a landmark initiative aimed at advancing primary eye care in Assam and addressing the lingering “health insecurity” in the region.

The event, held on Thursday at Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya’s Guwahati campus, marked the beginning of a focused effort to challenge and curb avoidable blindness in the region through academic excellence and practical training. The programme aims to equip primary eye care practitioners with the latest ophthalmic knowledge and skills on par with global standards, essential to addressing the pressing issue of preventable blindness in the state.

The three-day initiative is designed to foster academic excellence and practical training in ophthalmology, especially for primary eye care practitioners. Renowned doctors, ophthalmologists, and trainers from the United Kingdom will impart critical knowledge and skills to practitioners in Assam. The collaboration represents a concerted effort to reduce the burden of avoidable blindness and ensure accessible eye care in insular and rural areas, establishing a self-reliant healthcare continuum.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee, Director of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, said, “This initiative is an extension of Nethralaya’s mission to serve the community, it reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing world-class ophthalmic education and training to Assam. With the support of the World Sight Foundation, we are confident that we can make a significant impact on the future of eye health in our region,” stated a press release.

