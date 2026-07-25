Assam: Landslide disrupts Lumding, Badarpur rail traffic

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Rail services on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway were disrupted on Friday after a landslide triggered by heavy overnight rainfall damaged the railway track near New Harangajao station.

According to railway sources, the earth beneath the tracks in the 118/1–3 section near New Harangajao station subsided over a stretch of nearly 200 metres, causing both Line 1 and Line 2 to buckle and become unsafe for train movement. As a precautionary measure, train operations on Lines 1 and 2 have been suspended. Rail traffic is currently being regulated through Line 3 at a restricted speed of 10 km per hour, leading to delays in the movement of both passenger and freight trains.

Railway officials said that emergency restoration work began immediately after the damage was detected. Teams of engineers and maintenance personnel have been deployed to stabilize the affected section and restore the damaged tracks. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Diverts and Cancels Trains due to Flooding