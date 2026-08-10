Assam: Landslides damage 5 houses, school at Saron village in Mahur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: At least five residential houses and a local high school were severely damaged following heavy rainfall and landslides at Saron village in the Mahur area of the Dima Hasao district.

A team, led by Babul Kemprai, chairman of the Mahur Municipality Board, visited the affected village on Sunday morning to assess the extent of damage caused by the recent spell of heavy rain and landslides. The situation in the village was reported to be critical, with several families facing the loss of their homes and the local high school suffering extensive structural damage.

The damage has disrupted normal life in the village and raised concerns over the safety of residents as well as the continuity of educational activities. During the visit, the affected residents and the extent of damage to residential and community infrastructure were assessed. The situation calls for immediate relief, restoration of damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation of the affected families.

The importance of working closely together with the administration, the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), and other relevant agencies to gather the needed resources for help and rebuilding was also stressed.

The authorities are expected to undertake further assessment of the damage and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the affected residents and restore essential infrastructure in the area.

Residents have appealed for urgent government intervention and adequate assistance to rebuild the damaged houses and restore the affected school.

Also Read: Landslide and flooding in Guwahati spark panic in Geetanagar, renew calls for preventive measures