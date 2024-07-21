Assam: Large Cache Of Explosives Seized In Cachar

CACHAR: An operation jointly conducted by the Military Intelligence and Assam police on Saturday led to the recovery of a significant quantity of explosive material from Bhangarpar in Assam's Cachar district.
As per sources from Military Intelligence Kolkata, a raid was carried out in the residence of a suspect going by the name of Mushtaq Ahmed in the Bhangarpar area of Cachar.
The security forces seized 155 Gelatin Sticks, 150 Detonators, and a fake pistol during the raid. However, Ahmed ran away after getting to know about the operation and remains at large.
The authorities have launched a manhunt to trace and nab the fugitive.
Meanwhile, in a similar bust that took place earlier this month, a police team rushed to the location based on credible input regarding the movement of suspected militants at Krishnapur road under Kachudharam Police Station. Accordingly, the team arrested three persons.
The arrested persons were identified as Lallungawi Hmar (21 years), resident of K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.S. Lakhipur, Assam; Lalbikung Hmar (33 years), resident of K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.2S. Lakhipur, Assam and Joshua (35 years), resident of Senvonl lailak, Tipaimukh, Sub division Churachandpur, Tipaimukh (p), Manipur.
Some sophisticated weaponry were confiscated near Ganganagar Part-VI while on the way towards Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw. One AK 47 rifle, one single barrel rifle and one pistol were recovered along with live ammunition which were duly seized during the search.
During their thorough interrogation, they revealed that their counterparts are still taking shelter around Bhuban Hills with a huge cache of arms to carry out some subversive activities in the Assam Manipur border areas.
Subsequently, a special operation was launched led by ASP HQ along with Police Station staff and AG commandos in the general areas of Bhuban Hills side for the apprehension of the suspected militants being led by the apprehended culprits.
