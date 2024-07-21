Assam: Large Cache Of Explosives Seized In Cachar

CACHAR: An operation jointly conducted by the Military Intelligence and Assam police on Saturday led to the recovery of a significant quantity of explosive material from Bhangarpar in Assam's Cachar district.

As per sources from Military Intelligence Kolkata, a raid was carried out in the residence of a suspect going by the name of Mushtaq Ahmed in the Bhangarpar area of Cachar.

The security forces seized 155 Gelatin Sticks, 150 Detonators, and a fake pistol during the raid. However, Ahmed ran away after getting to know about the operation and remains at large.

The authorities have launched a manhunt to trace and nab the fugitive.